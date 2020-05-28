

Mushfiqur thanks fans for overwhelming support in last 15 years

Regarded as the most dependable batsman, the country has ever seen, Mushfiqur Rahim made his debut in historical Lord's, known as the Home of Cricket, against England in a Test on May 26 in 2005 at the age of just 18.

The debut was not remarkable one but he showed the glimpse of his talent by dealing with English pacers in a wicket conducive to the swing bowling.

He faced a lot of ups and downs at the start of his career before establishing him as one of the most influential batsmen of the country.

The diminutive batsman led country to all three formats of cricket for nearly five years and held the record of most Test wins by a Bangladeshi skipper. Under his captaincy, Bangladesh won a Test against the giants like of England and Australia.

He is the only Bangladesh batsman, ending 50 plus average across format for three years in a row.

"The journey was not easy one. It's natural a personal will face a lot of ups and downs. I want to thank all, who stayed beside me and who always gave me the wholehearted support during this journey," Mushfiqur said in a Facebook live on Tuesday night.

"I want to thank my family members, my teachers, coaches, teammates, media and the BCB, who kept faith in me," he added.

Mushfiqur, the first double centurion of the country, indeed flourished as a batsman after 2010. He is the only wicket-keeper batsman in the cricket history to score three double centuries.

As of now, he scored 4413 runs in 70 Tests and 6174 runs in 218 ODIs. In 86 T20 matches, he made 1282 runs. In three formats, he scored 11,869, which is second to Tamim Iqbal.

Mushfiqur hit 14 centuries and 64 half-centuries in three formats of cricket, also second to Tamim.

But as a match-winner he is the best among the Bangladeshi batsmen. He possesses the best average in all three formats in the matches Bangladesh won.

"I don't know whether I could give you much as a batsman in the last 15 years. I will try my best to entertain you and contribute immensely to country's win in any format of

cricket. Keep me in your prayers so that I can take the Bangladesh

cricket in another height. And keep supporting me like you did in the past," he concluded. -BSS



















