Myanmar village destroyed

YANGON, May 27: At least 200 houses and other buildings were destroyed by fire in a conflict-ridden state in Myanmar in an incident that has "all the hallmarks" of previous military arson attacks on villages, a rights group said on Tuesday.

Let Kar village in the northwestern state of Rakhine was mostly deserted when the buildings went up in flames on May 16 after the population of mainly ethnic Rakhine Buddhists fled more than a year ago, Human Rights Watch said, citing satellite images and witnesses. -AFP