Russia building stealth bomber

MOSCOW, May 27: Russia has begun manufacturing the prototype of its first strategic stealth bomber, state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, as the country presses ahead with the modernisation of its military.

Quoting defence industry sources, TASS said the state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation was overseeing the project. It said material was being shipped for the project and that work had begun on the cockpit of the bomber, known as the PAK DA.

"The final assembly of the entire machine should be complete in 2021," one of the sources said. -AFP













