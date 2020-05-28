Coronavirus pandemic: Key developments





MORE THAN 347,000 DEATHS

The pandemic has killed 347,723 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Tuesday, based on official sources.

The United States has recorded the most deaths with 98,584 fatalities. It is followed by Britain with 37,048, Italy with 32,955, France with 28,530 and Spain with 27,117.

The World Health Organization's regional office says the virus is "still accelerating" in Brazil, Peru and Chile.

RUSSIA CLAIMS 'PASSED PEAK'

President Vladimir Putin says Russia has now passed the peak of infections and tells his defence minister to prepare a postponed World War II victory commemoration parade in June.

Health authorities report that at least 101 medics have died from coronavirus in the first such official announcement, while an online tally compiled by doctors gives a far higher figure.

KSA OPENS MOSQUES FOR FRIDAY PRAYERS

Saudi Arabia will allow mosques to open for Friday prayers, state TV reported on Tuesday, as the kingdom eases restrictions on movement to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Mosques will be authorised to open 20 minutes before Friday prayers and should close 20 minutes after they finish, state TV said on Twitter, citing the ministry of Islamic affairs.

Saudi authorities said on Monday that restrictions would be lifted in three phases, culminating in a curfew ending - with the exception of the holy city of Mecca - from June 21.

The hajj and umrah pilgrimages, which attract millions of travellers from around the world, will remain suspended until further notice.

SUPPORT FOR UK PM PLUNGES

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sees his public support suffer the sharpest fall for a Conservative leader in a decade as he prepares to be grilled by lawmakers over his handling of the scandal involving top aide Dominic Cummings and his cross-country trip during lockdown.

BIG STEP FOR PILGRIMS AND TOURISTS

Iconic sites around the world begin opening again to visitors, including the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem and the ruins of ancient Pompeii in Italy.

Italian foreign minister Luigi di Maio says he is working with European Union colleagues to agree on June 15 as a coordinated day for member states to reopen their borders and tourist regions.

Saudi Arabia says it will end its nationwide curfew from June 21, except in the holy city of Makkah. Prayers will be allowed to resume in all mosques outside Makkah from May 31.

FRANCE SAYS NO TO HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE -

The French government says doctors can no longer treat COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine, a controversial and potentially harmful drug that the World Health Organization this week warned had been shown to be potentially dangerous in several studies.

FRENCH CAR INDUSTRY RESCUE PLAN

French President Emmanuel Macron announces a plan worth eight billion euros ($8.8 billion) to revive France's auto industry by making it the European leader in electric cars, boosting a sector brought to its knees by the coronavirus.

LATAM GOES UNDER

Latin America's largest airline LATAM becomes the latest global air carrier to file for bankruptcy The International Air Transport Association (IATA) industry body says governments have provided airlines $123 billion to help weather the coronavirus crisis. In virus hotspot Latin America, Brazil reports the highest daily death toll in the world for the fifth straight day, pushing its total to 24,512 with infections soaring to more than 390,000.

SPAIN IN MOURNING

Spain is to hold 10 days of official mourning from Wednesday for victims of the epidemic that has so far claimed more than 27,000 lives. -AFP























PARIS, May 27: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.MORE THAN 347,000 DEATHSThe pandemic has killed 347,723 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Tuesday, based on official sources.The United States has recorded the most deaths with 98,584 fatalities. It is followed by Britain with 37,048, Italy with 32,955, France with 28,530 and Spain with 27,117.The World Health Organization's regional office says the virus is "still accelerating" in Brazil, Peru and Chile.RUSSIA CLAIMS 'PASSED PEAK'President Vladimir Putin says Russia has now passed the peak of infections and tells his defence minister to prepare a postponed World War II victory commemoration parade in June.Health authorities report that at least 101 medics have died from coronavirus in the first such official announcement, while an online tally compiled by doctors gives a far higher figure.KSA OPENS MOSQUES FOR FRIDAY PRAYERSSaudi Arabia will allow mosques to open for Friday prayers, state TV reported on Tuesday, as the kingdom eases restrictions on movement to curb the spread of the coronavirus.Mosques will be authorised to open 20 minutes before Friday prayers and should close 20 minutes after they finish, state TV said on Twitter, citing the ministry of Islamic affairs.Saudi authorities said on Monday that restrictions would be lifted in three phases, culminating in a curfew ending - with the exception of the holy city of Mecca - from June 21.The hajj and umrah pilgrimages, which attract millions of travellers from around the world, will remain suspended until further notice.SUPPORT FOR UK PM PLUNGESBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson sees his public support suffer the sharpest fall for a Conservative leader in a decade as he prepares to be grilled by lawmakers over his handling of the scandal involving top aide Dominic Cummings and his cross-country trip during lockdown.BIG STEP FOR PILGRIMS AND TOURISTSIconic sites around the world begin opening again to visitors, including the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem and the ruins of ancient Pompeii in Italy.Italian foreign minister Luigi di Maio says he is working with European Union colleagues to agree on June 15 as a coordinated day for member states to reopen their borders and tourist regions.Saudi Arabia says it will end its nationwide curfew from June 21, except in the holy city of Makkah. Prayers will be allowed to resume in all mosques outside Makkah from May 31.FRANCE SAYS NO TO HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE -The French government says doctors can no longer treat COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine, a controversial and potentially harmful drug that the World Health Organization this week warned had been shown to be potentially dangerous in several studies.FRENCH CAR INDUSTRY RESCUE PLANFrench President Emmanuel Macron announces a plan worth eight billion euros ($8.8 billion) to revive France's auto industry by making it the European leader in electric cars, boosting a sector brought to its knees by the coronavirus.LATAM GOES UNDERLatin America's largest airline LATAM becomes the latest global air carrier to file for bankruptcy The International Air Transport Association (IATA) industry body says governments have provided airlines $123 billion to help weather the coronavirus crisis. In virus hotspot Latin America, Brazil reports the highest daily death toll in the world for the fifth straight day, pushing its total to 24,512 with infections soaring to more than 390,000.SPAIN IN MOURNINGSpain is to hold 10 days of official mourning from Wednesday for victims of the epidemic that has so far claimed more than 27,000 lives. -AFP