HSBC to feed 100,000 vulnerable people





A HSBC statement Wednesday said the campaign was dubbed as "Joy of Giving" under which the bank would finance the cost of the feeding while the BPC restaurants would prepare the hygienic food at low cost to be distributed among the target people by BDRC volunteers in select cities and towns.









A HSBC spokesman said before the Eid, they expect to reach the food to at least 35,000 people while 100,000 marginalised people would eventually be covered as the campaign would continue for indefinite period.

"The ongoing general holidays have threatened livelihoods of millions in the country and 'Joy of Giving' platform is to find best way to help people survive in this crisis," BDRC chairman Hafiz Ahmed Mazumdar, MP said in a statement. Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir in a message hoped this initiative to be emulated by other financial institutions to support the marginalized community.

MoCAT Senior secretary Mohibul Haque termed this initiative as an ideal example that how private sector and government can join hands together to help the people in need.

