Thursday, 28 May, 2020, 11:00 PM
latest Virus cases cross 40,000 with record 2,029 in a day      
Home Business

HSBC to feed 100,000 vulnerable people

Published : Thursday, 28 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Desk

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) is set to launch a campaign with Parjatan Corporation (BPC) under the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry and Red Crescent Society (BDRC) to provide cooked food among some 100,000 vulnerable people in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A HSBC statement Wednesday said the campaign was dubbed as "Joy of Giving" under which the bank would finance the cost of the feeding while the BPC restaurants would prepare the hygienic food at low cost to be distributed among the target people by BDRC volunteers in select cities and towns.




A HSBC spokesman said before the Eid, they expect to reach the food to at least 35,000 people while 100,000 marginalised people would eventually be covered as the campaign would continue for indefinite period.
"The ongoing general holidays have threatened livelihoods of millions in the country and 'Joy of Giving' platform is to find best way to help people survive in this crisis," BDRC chairman Hafiz Ahmed Mazumdar, MP said in a statement. Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir in a message hoped this initiative to be emulated by other financial institutions to support the marginalized community.
MoCAT Senior secretary Mohibul Haque termed this initiative as an ideal example that how private sector and government can join hands together to help the people in need.
"We will continue to support our communities, customers and our employees to keep hope alive," HSBC Chief Executive Officer Mahbub ur Rahman said.



