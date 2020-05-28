CPA handles 3.19 lakh containers in 56 days of lockdown





At least 137,28,642 tonnes of bulk commodity cargoes including 87,398 tonnes of onion, 8,275 tonnes of ginger and 6,650 tonnes garlic have also been handled at the country's major seaport from March 26 to May 20, according to The Transport Department of CPA.

A total of 22,98,424 tonnes of food products have been handled at the port in 56 days of public holidays across the country.

Besides, 86,912 tonnes of edible oil, sugar, gram, pulses, dates and other items imported in the month of Ramadan have also been handled during the period.

Port officials said the port workers are trying to keep the import, export and supply chain normal during the crisis of the nation by braving the risk of coronavirus.

They have kept the operational activities active 24 hours a day during the time, he added. As a result, there was no shortage of essential consumer goods during Ramadan.









BSS adds: Meanwhile, a worker died of coronavirus. Some workers were found positive of coronavirus, he added.





