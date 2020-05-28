Asia Clean Energy Forum to be held virtually June 15-19





The Asian Development Bank (ADB), the US Agency for International Development, and the Korea Energy Agency will host the event.

At a time of unprecedented worldwide change due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ACEF 2020 will convene energy leaders from global institutions, governments, and the private sector in a virtual format to share best practice on how to meet the region's climate and energy challenges.

ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa will deliver welcome remarks during the opening plenary on June 16, which will explore global energy challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADB Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development Bambang Susantono, will participate in the opening panel discussion alongside Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency, Wasantha Perera, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Power & Energy, Sri Lanka, and Upendra Tripathy, Director General, International Solar Alliance.

Virtual ACEF 2020 will be delivered via three 90-minute sessions per day (starting 10:30am, 2:00pm and 8:00pm Manila time), providing a flexible schedule for participants working from home, and ample virtual networking time with other participants between sessions.

Every year, ACEF provides an inclusive platform bringing as many as 1,300 people from more than 78 countries to promote knowledge-sharing, deal-making, and collaboration in clean energy.

This year, the organisers expect a significantly larger audience making the event more dynamic.

Virtual ACEF 2020 will deliver the same level of quality and value that ACEF is known for while ensuring participants' health and safety, reducing costs and cutting greenhouse gas emissions, according to ADB. -UNB















