Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 May, 2020, 10:59 PM
latest Virus cases cross 40,000 with record 2,029 in a day      
Home Business

Asia Clean Energy Forum to be held virtually June 15-19

Published : Thursday, 28 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

The15th annual Asia Clean Energy Forum (ACEF) will be held as a virtual and live-streamed event on June 15-19 focusing on a sustainable future.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB), the US Agency for International Development, and the Korea Energy Agency will host the event.
At a time of unprecedented worldwide change due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ACEF 2020 will convene energy leaders from global institutions, governments, and the private sector in a virtual format to share best practice on how to meet the region's climate and energy challenges.
ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa will deliver welcome remarks during the opening plenary on June 16, which will explore global energy challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
ADB Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development Bambang Susantono, will participate in the opening panel discussion alongside Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency, Wasantha Perera, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Power & Energy, Sri Lanka, and Upendra Tripathy, Director General, International Solar Alliance.
Virtual ACEF 2020 will be delivered via three 90-minute sessions per day (starting 10:30am, 2:00pm and 8:00pm Manila time), providing a flexible schedule for participants working from home, and ample virtual networking time with other participants between sessions.
Every year, ACEF provides an inclusive platform bringing as many as 1,300 people from more than 78 countries to promote knowledge-sharing, deal-making, and collaboration in clean energy.
This year, the organisers expect a significantly larger audience making the event more dynamic.
Virtual ACEF 2020 will deliver the same level of quality and value that ACEF is known for while ensuring participants' health and safety, reducing costs and cutting greenhouse gas emissions, according to ADB.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HSBC to feed 100,000 vulnerable people
India faces worst locust attack amid Covid-19 pandemic
CPA handles 3.19 lakh containers in 56 days of lockdown
Asia Clean Energy Forum to be held virtually June 15-19
NBR to accept VAT return without late fee until June 9
Remittance inflow edged up before Eid-ul-Fitr
Beximco exports 6.5m world-class PPE to US
IBBL Shari’ah Committee Chair Sheikh Moulana Mohammad Qutubuddin (Rah.) no more


Latest News
Bajaj Allianz Life for giving loan against insurance
Wife's genital burnt with hot iron rod in Joypurhat, husband arrested
Two killed as their motorcycles collide in Dhaka
Rotary Int'l Bangladesh provides food to destitute in city
Deer rescued from village released in Sundarbans
Pabna's 3,642 mosques get PM’s grant
Ex-GCC councilor 'commits suicide' fearing loan burden
India evacuates 109 stranded citizens from Bangladesh
US Embassy gives COVID-19 equipment to Kamalapur Railway General Hospital
Tornado, storm lash Bhola, 150 houses destroyed
Most Read News
NSTU teacher discovers new species of invertebrate animals
Holidays won't be extended
Bangladeshi doctors claim success in curing coronvirus patients
Child violated in Turag, accused held
Two-drug combination awaits clinical trial for coronavirus treatment
Ebadul Karim MP tests positive for coronavirus
Public transports to ply with limited passengers from May 31
5 die after drinking toxic liquor in Rangpur
Five patients burnt alive at United Hospital corona ward
Bangladesh reports 22 more deaths from coronavirus, 1,541 new cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft