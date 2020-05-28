Video
Thursday, 28 May, 2020
Remittance inflow edged up before Eid-ul-Fitr

Published : Thursday, 28 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The remittance inflow edged up in the first 19 days of May as the expatriates sent money to their near and dear ones before Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival for the Muslims, celebrated in the country on Monday last.
In April, the remittance inflow had slumped to a two-and-a-half-year low amid the coronavirus outbreak in most of the countries across the globe.
In the first 19 days of May, the country received $1.091 billion in remittance against the receipt of $1.08 billion in the entire month of April.
Remittance, a major contribution to the country's economy, has witnessed a sharp decline since January this year after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.
As the coronavirus raged high, the governments across the globe went for prolonged shutdowns, leaving many of the Bangladeshi expatriates jobless and causing a fall in remittance inflow.
However, the remittance inflow in the first 19 days of May this was a bit lower than the remittance inflow posted in the same period last year, when the amount was $1.094 billion.




The country's foreign exchange reserve stood at $33.198 billion in May amid a stagnancy in export and import.
BB officials said that the $250-million budgetary support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) helped the reserve surpass the $33 billion-mark.


