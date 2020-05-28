Beximco exports 6.5m world-class PPE to US



State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, US Ambassador Earl R. Miller, Beximco CEO and Group Director Syed Naved Husain, Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed Chairman of Janata Bank, Beximco Pharma Nazmul Hassan MP among others pose for photograph as the first shipment of PPE was being loaded on a aircraft at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Dhaka on Monday last.

The shipment of the first consignment was witnessed by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Dhaka. The PPE will be used in fight against the raging coronavirus (Covid-19).

Beximco has proudly joined the fight against the global pandemic by moving swiftly to add manufacturing capabilities in PPE items such as gowns, masks and coveralls, Beximco CEO and Group Director Syed Naved Husain, said in a statement.

"In just two months, we've unleashed our world-class manufacturing, technical and design talent to switch over and start making personal protection equipment and help increase the supply of PPE which is urgently needed in Bangladesh and worldwide.

"Bangladesh was well positioned to become a new hub for PPE manufacturing. This would help keep people safe and secure worldwide while helping Bangladesh`s own economy and ensuring that the large workforce of 4.1M in the garment sector can still make a good livelihood," he said.

Speaking on the occasion State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam lauded the role of Beximco's contribution to Bangladesh's economy. He said like the rest of the world Bangladesh is also facing toughest times and trying to cope with this pandemic.

"And in these trying times, its remarkable to see that within this short span of two months Bangladesh was able to foray into this very regulated market with such a sensitive healthcare product with just not ten or twenty thousand pieces but six and half million pieces. What an achievement."

US Ambassador Earl R. Miller said: "US welcomes Bangladesh's world-class large-scale PPE production to the global marketplace. The Beximco-Hanes partnership is another great example of how our two great nations are combating the Covid 19 pandemic."

Speaking at the event, Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed Chairman of Janata Bank said: "Janta Bank is proud to be associated with Beximco in financing them. We are going to finance the other exporters also who are involved in export business as economic machine should run or else everything will fall apart."

Managing Director of Beximco Pharma Nazmul Hassan MP termed the event historic. "Today we join the club of first-class large-scale PPE manufacturing countries."

He said in the initial days of pandemic, there was huge local demand for PPE and Beximco took the initiative of providing PPE's to local healthcare services through import.









Beximco Pharmaceuticals which is Bangladesh`s only US FDA Certified company with `World Class` manufacturing and R&D facilities and a global footprint in 50 countries became the first company in the world to have launched a generic version of REMDESIVIR, which has been cleared by US FDA for emergency use for COVID 19 Patients.





Bangladesh joined the select group of countries that manufacture world-class, large-scale Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by shipping 6.5 million PPE gowns to US brand Hanes for ultimate delivery to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on May 25, 2020.The shipment of the first consignment was witnessed by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Dhaka. The PPE will be used in fight against the raging coronavirus (Covid-19).Beximco has proudly joined the fight against the global pandemic by moving swiftly to add manufacturing capabilities in PPE items such as gowns, masks and coveralls, Beximco CEO and Group Director Syed Naved Husain, said in a statement."In just two months, we've unleashed our world-class manufacturing, technical and design talent to switch over and start making personal protection equipment and help increase the supply of PPE which is urgently needed in Bangladesh and worldwide."Bangladesh was well positioned to become a new hub for PPE manufacturing. This would help keep people safe and secure worldwide while helping Bangladesh`s own economy and ensuring that the large workforce of 4.1M in the garment sector can still make a good livelihood," he said.Speaking on the occasion State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam lauded the role of Beximco's contribution to Bangladesh's economy. He said like the rest of the world Bangladesh is also facing toughest times and trying to cope with this pandemic."And in these trying times, its remarkable to see that within this short span of two months Bangladesh was able to foray into this very regulated market with such a sensitive healthcare product with just not ten or twenty thousand pieces but six and half million pieces. What an achievement."US Ambassador Earl R. Miller said: "US welcomes Bangladesh's world-class large-scale PPE production to the global marketplace. The Beximco-Hanes partnership is another great example of how our two great nations are combating the Covid 19 pandemic."Speaking at the event, Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed Chairman of Janata Bank said: "Janta Bank is proud to be associated with Beximco in financing them. We are going to finance the other exporters also who are involved in export business as economic machine should run or else everything will fall apart."Managing Director of Beximco Pharma Nazmul Hassan MP termed the event historic. "Today we join the club of first-class large-scale PPE manufacturing countries."He said in the initial days of pandemic, there was huge local demand for PPE and Beximco took the initiative of providing PPE's to local healthcare services through import.Beximco Pharmaceuticals which is Bangladesh`s only US FDA Certified company with `World Class` manufacturing and R&D facilities and a global footprint in 50 countries became the first company in the world to have launched a generic version of REMDESIVIR, which has been cleared by US FDA for emergency use for COVID 19 Patients.