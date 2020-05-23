

47 years of Bangabandhu's Julio-Curie award Saturday





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of the Bengali nation-state and the architect of independence, the forerunner of democracy and peace movement, was awarded the Julio-Curie Peace Prize by the World Peace Council on 23 May 1973.



To commemorate the contributions of world-renowned scientists Marie Curie and Pierre Curie to the struggle for world peace, the World Peace Council has been awarding Julio Curie Peace Prize to distinguished individuals and

organizations since 1950 for outstanding contribution to the fight against fascism, anti-imperialism, humanitarian welfare and peace.



World leaders, like Fidel Castro, Ho Chi Minh, Yasser Arafat, Salvador Allende, Nelson Mandela, Indira Gandhi, Mother Teresa, poet and politician Pablo Neruda, Jawaharlal Nehru, Martin Luther King, Leonid Brezhnev were awarded the prize.



The peace prize of the World Peace Council was an international recognition of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his

contribution to the establishment of world peace.



The Julio-Curio Peace Prize award was the first ever international award for Bangladesh. As a result of this great achievement, the Father of the Nation turned into Vishwabandhu from Bangabandhu.



The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee has requested the authorities concerned to spread the significance of this day in all media with special importance.



Bangladesh Television will broadcast a program titled 'Julio Curie Bangabandhu. Other media outlets will also take steps to promote the day with significance, reports BSS.









