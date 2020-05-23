

Monks, priests get Eid gifts of Hasan Mahmud in Rangunia

Monks of Buddhist monasteries and priests of Hindu community Mandirs of Rangunia upazila received Eid gifts on behalf of Awami League Joint General Secretary and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday.



The Eid gifts were handed over to Buddhist monks and the priests from the party office of Rangunia Upazila Awami League (AL) through the NNK Foundation, the family organization of the Information Minister, on Friday evening.



Mayor of Rangunia Municipality Shahajahan Sikder distributed the gifts on behalf of the Information Minister while Jasim Uddin Talukder, Religious Affairs Secretary of Upazila AL and representative of NNK Foundation, Emrul Karim Rashed, Publicity and Publication Secretary of Upazila Al, Mohammad Selim, Municipal Councilor of Rangunia Municipality, Palashi Mutsuddi, President of Upazila Mahila AL, Nasir Uddin Riaz, President of Upazila Swechchhasebak League and businessman Amir Hamza, among others, were present in the function.



Suman Mongal, general secretary of the Upazila Bhikkhu Samiti, and Rupon Chakraborty, priest of Syed Bari Joykali Mandir, expressed their gratitude to the information minister while receiving the Eid gifts.



Shahajahan Sikder, said that Dr Hasan Mahmud started distributing food items among the unemployed and poor in Rangunia through the NNK Foundation since the outbreak of coronavirus in Rangunia.



So far, more than 15,000 families have been brought under food aid in two phases on behalf of the information minister, he added.



He said the Eid gifts have been given to 1,500 imams and muezzins of more than 700 mosques in Rangunia and partial areas of Boalkhali, which constitute the parliamentary seat of the information minister.



Later, Eid gifts were distributed among the monks and priests of various Buddhist monasteries and Hindu Mondirs in Rangunia upazila today.



Officials at the NNK Foundation said the information minister’s food aid would continue until the coronavirus outbreak is over.



