Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 May, 2020, 5:29 PM
latest
Home National

Monks, priests get Eid gifts of Hasan Mahmud in Rangunia

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 11:48 PM  Count : 95
Observer Online Desk News

Monks, priests get Eid gifts of Hasan Mahmud in Rangunia

Monks, priests get Eid gifts of Hasan Mahmud in Rangunia


Monks of Buddhist monasteries and priests of Hindu community Mandirs of Rangunia upazila received Eid gifts on behalf of Awami League Joint General Secretary and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday.

The Eid gifts were handed over to Buddhist monks and the priests from the party office of Rangunia Upazila Awami League (AL) through the NNK Foundation, the family organization of the Information Minister, on Friday evening.

Mayor of Rangunia Municipality Shahajahan Sikder distributed the gifts on behalf of the Information Minister while Jasim Uddin Talukder, Religious Affairs Secretary of Upazila AL and representative of NNK Foundation, Emrul Karim Rashed, Publicity and Publication Secretary of Upazila Al, Mohammad Selim, Municipal Councilor of Rangunia Municipality, Palashi Mutsuddi, President of Upazila Mahila AL, Nasir Uddin Riaz, President of Upazila Swechchhasebak League and businessman Amir Hamza, among others, were present in the function.

Suman Mongal, general secretary of the Upazila Bhikkhu Samiti, and Rupon Chakraborty, priest of Syed Bari Joykali Mandir, expressed their gratitude to the information minister while receiving the Eid gifts.

Shahajahan Sikder, said that Dr Hasan Mahmud started distributing food items among the unemployed and poor in Rangunia through the NNK Foundation since the outbreak of coronavirus in Rangunia.

So far, more than 15,000 families have been brought under food aid in two phases on behalf of the information minister, he added.

He said the Eid gifts have been given to 1,500 imams and muezzins of more than 700 mosques in Rangunia and partial areas of Boalkhali, which constitute the parliamentary seat of the information minister.

Later, Eid gifts were distributed among the monks and priests of various Buddhist monasteries and Hindu Mondirs in Rangunia upazila today.

Officials at the NNK Foundation said the information minister’s food aid would continue until the coronavirus outbreak is over.

BSS/SZA

Related Topics

Monks   priests   Eid gifts   Hasan Mahmud   Rangunia  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
12 more test coronavirus positive in Khulna division
Virus cases climb to 32,078 with highest 1,873 in single day
Govt appoints new CMSD director
12th police member dies of coronavirus in Rajshahi
‘Music Against Hunger’: The charity concert for an era of pandemic
S Alam Group's director Morshedul Alam dies of coronavirus
47 years of Bangabandhu's Julio-Curie award Saturday
Monks, priests get Eid gifts of Hasan Mahmud in Rangunia


Latest News
Jubo Dal gives Eid gifts among 170 people in Panchagarh
12 more test coronavirus positive in Khulna division
Bowlers require minimum two months' preparation to play Tests: ICC
Shomeshwar Oli writes ‘Baba’ for Imran Mahmudul
Seven hacked in Munsiganj village clash
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday
Virus cases climb to 32,078 with highest 1,873 in single day
Noakhali reports 77 fresh cases
Non-paying British brands will be blacklisted: BGMEA
Young man's body recovered in Khagrachhari
Most Read News
Introducing e-courts: A giant leap for the judiciary
Virus cases in Bangladesh continues to surge
Attaining revenue targets to be highly challenging in FY21: AmCham president
No bar to go home by private car
EX-AL MP dies with coronavirus symptoms
S Alam Group's director Morshedul Alam dies of coronavirus
Rape, murder accused killed in Tongi ‘gunfight’
140 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Civic Responsibility imposed by Infectious Disease (Prevention, Control and Elimination) Act 2018
Amphan ravages coastal belt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft