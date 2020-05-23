Video
Saturday, 23 May, 2020, 5:29 PM
Five Eid jamaats at Baitul Mukarram

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 11:42 PM  Count : 166
Observer Online News Desk

A total of five Eid jamaats (congregations) will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, no Eid congregation will be held at the Jatiya Eidgah Maidan.

Like previous years, five Eid jamaats of Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, said a press release of Islamic Foundation.

The first jamaat will be held at 7.00 am and Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Senior Pesh Imam Hafez Muhammad Mizanur Rahman will lead the first Eid Jamaat.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Pesh Imam Hafez Mufti Mohibullahhil Baki Nadvi will conduct the second Eid Jamaat to be held at 8.00am.

The third Eid Jamaat will be held at 9.00am, where pesh iman of the national mosque Hafez Maulana Ehsanul Haque administrate it.

Pesh Imam Maulana Mohiuddin Kasem will conduct the fourth jamaat to be held at 10.00 am.

The last jamaat will be held at 10.45 am and Islamic Foundation Muhaddish Hafez Maulana Waliur Rahman Khan will lead it.

If any imam remains absent in any jamaat, Islamic Foundation Mufti Maulana Mohammad Abdullah will conduct the Eid jamaat as an alternative imam.

BSS/SZA

Eid jamaats   Baitul Mukarram  




