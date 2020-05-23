

Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia on Sunday amid 24-hour curfew





Devotees will have to offer Eid prayers remaining inside their respective houses amid 24-hour curfew.



The authorities have taken the measures to prevent coronavirus pandemic.



Sheikh Abdul Latif Ash Shaikh, Minister for Islamic Affairs, has instructed not to hold eid congregations at all the mosques and eidghas of the country. He said it is a temporary restriction.



Earlier, Saudi Grand Mufti Abdul-Aziz ibn Abdullah Al ash-Sheikh and senior Islamic scholars advised all the citizens to offer Eid prayers staying at home.



They said there is no bar to offer Eid prayers at home.



Meanwhile, there is no enjoyment of Eid among most of the expatriate Bangladeshis. Many have been passing their days through unbearable miseries. A pall of gloom has descended on their families in Bangladesh. So, they have urged the Bangladesh government to inquire about their families at home and provide necessary assistance.









SC/SZA



