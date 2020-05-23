

Bagerhat Moon Star Jute Mills workers stage demo for wages

Workers of Moon Star Jute Mills at Fakirhat in Bagerhat district have observed work abstention and staged demonstration demanding salaries and allowances.

They staged demonstration staying at the entrance of the mill on Friday afternoon.



The workers alleged that they were asked to open bank accounts at local South Bangla Agricultural and Commerce Bank Ltd for receiving wages and allowances. But they were not given any cheque books or deposit books from the bank. Later, the workers received messages of depositing money on their mobile phones. Receiving signatures on the cheque books for providing one month's wages, they workers were given only one week's wages. It created strong resentment among workers.



Finding no other alternatives, the workers thronged the mill gate on Friday morning and demonstrated there till early afternoon. Later, Bagerhat's additional police super went to the spot and brought the situation under control.



Moon Star Jute Mills managing director Raju Al Faruque said local public representatives and police administration brought the situation under control when the workers started demonstrating being instigated by some dishonest employees. Workers are being given wages in phases. The mill had remained closed due to coronavirus pandemic for a long time. So, it is being delayed to pay the Eid bonus. A vested quarter is instigating the workers to tarnish the image of the mill.











Bagerhat's additional police super Soyer Uddin Ahmed said he talked to the jute mill officials. They assured him of providing bonus and dues after Eid.



