Saturday, 23 May, 2020, 5:29 PM
Eighth Amazon warehouse worker dies from COVID-19

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 11:05 PM
Observer Online Desk

Another Amazon warehouse worker died from COVID-19, a total of eight employees were reported dead, the company said.

The female employee worked packing at a filling center outside Cleveland in North Randall, Ohio, known as CLE2, Amazon said. He has been with this company since November 2018.

The employee last went to work on April 30, the day he was identified, Amazon spokeswoman Lisa Lewandowski said. The e-commerce giant found out about his positive test results on May 8th and on May 18th his brother-in-law received news of his death.

"We are sorry to have lost a colleague working on our site in Randall, Ohio," Lewandowski said. "His family and loved ones are in our care and we support his colleagues."

Amazon said it was counseling other workers at the warehouse. According to Lewandowski, the woman's colleagues were verbally informed of her positive test results. Amazon says it looks for contacts for each positive test, using video surveillance to locate employees and proximity to each other.

Amazon said no other associates were associated with the woman.

The agency has repeatedly denied to NBC News how many warehouse workers across the country have tested positive or died of coronavirus illness.

“We don’t think this number is extremely valuable,” Lewandowski said.

Amazon is under pressure from current and former employees to provide safe conditions in its warehouses. The agency told NBC News they began deep cleaning of high-touch areas such as elevator buttons, door handles and handrails in late February and early March. All warehouses, including the North Randal location, began spraying disinfectants called "fogging" three weeks ago. The masks were available and needed until April 15.-Internet





