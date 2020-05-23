

COVID-19 to increase drone use within insurance





Drones were also expected to eventually begin exploring larger areas, with GlobalData citing how the coronavirus is shedding more light than ever before on the benefits the technology could bring to the industry.



A survey conducted by the firm found that 35% of insurance companies mention investing in drone technology.



However, the larger% 7% ratio is optimistic that the technology will have a disruptive impact on the sector.



Beatriz Benito, a senior insurance analyst at GlobalData, said: "The price of drones depends on the proposed speed and safety that adjusts to the damage they ultimately save on operational efficiency and cost."



In the age of COVID-19, social distance and individual systems, physical assessments are much less effective.



Not only has it become important to keep the minimum human contact, but sometimes it becomes strictly necessary, it is no longer possible to walk through the damaged property with the policyholder.



In addition, GlobalData expects drone technology to be more widespread in insurance as the potential for increased natural disasters falls across different geographies.-Internet











