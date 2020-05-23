

Khulna dist admn starts assisting 'Amphan' affected people





“The work on assessment of overall damages of houses, embankments and roads caused by the cyclone as well as distribution of relief materials, safe drinking water and repairing damaged electricity supply lines in the affected areas in Khulna and Satkhira started from the morning,” said Khulna divisional commissioner Dr Muhammad Anwar Hossain Howlader.



The divisional commissioner is assuring people about government assistance while visiting different costal upazilas including Dakop and Batiaghata on Friday afternoon.



He distributed relief materials including bundle wave tin, dry food, pure drinking water and cash aid as the government instant efforts to mitigate the people’s sufferings caused by the storm.



“The severe cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ totally damaged 36,000 homesteads and partially damaged 42,000 in low-lying coastal areas, said Khulna DC Helal Hossain adding that at least 5 lakh people of 68 unions under nine upazilas of Khulna affected.



The Khulna district administration has been monitoring and reviewing round the clock directive of the government and giving necessary instructions considering the overall condition to mitigate sufferings of the cyclone-hit people, he said.



Among others, Whip of Jatiya Sangsad and Khulna 1 constituency MP Panchanan Biswas, Batiaghata upazila chairman Md Ashraful Alam Khan, Dakop upazila parishad chairman Mansur Ali Khan, additional deputy commissioner (General) Ziaur Rahman, upazila nirbaha officers and Water Development Board officials were present during the relief distribution.



Meanwhile, the Army, Navy and Air Force, led by the Armed Forces Division, have undertaken overall relief, rescue and medical assistance in the aftermath of super cyclone Amphan which lashed the coastal districts on late Wednesday afternoon with strong wind and heavy rains.



In addition, to their role in preventing coronavirus infections, these patrol teams and units are in constant contact with the civilian administration to provide assistance in case of need and are ready to provide necessary assistance, said an Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate media release.

















