Saturday, 23 May, 2020, 5:28 PM
latest
Home Countryside

435 mosques in Naogaon's Atrai receive PM's eid gifts

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 10:28 PM  Count : 92
Our Correspondent, Atrai

Four hundred and thirty-five mosques at Atrai upazila in Naogaon district have received Tk 21.75 lakh given by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to meet their emergency expenses.

Atrai upazila chairman Ebadur Rahman Pramanik and UNO Md Sanaul Islam handed over cash Tk 5,000 to each of the mosques' presidents and muezzins maintaining social distance at the Upazila Parisahd meeting room on Friday afternoon.

AC (Land) Arif Murshed Mishu and Islamic Foundation officials were present at that time.

In a brief discussion, it was advised to hold Eid prayers inside mosques instead of open grounds.

Besides, the mosque committees were asked to clean the mosques with bleaching powder or dettol on the Eid-day.

Moreover, devotees were urged not to bring 'jainamaj' to offer Eid prayers through the muezzins and mosque committees' presidents and secretaries.

TKS/ATRAI/NAOGAON/SZA


