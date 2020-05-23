Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 May, 2020, 5:28 PM
latest
Home National

SUDS stands with ex-SUST student for kidney disease treatment

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 10:04 PM  Count : 157
SUST Correspondent

SUDS stands with ex-SUST student for kidney disease treatment

SUDS stands with ex-SUST student for kidney disease treatment


Abdullah Al Hasan, a former student of Forestry and Environmental Science Department at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST), Sylhet in 2008-09 session has recently been diagnosed with kidney malfunction.

After it was found that 90% of his kidneys have been damaged, doctors prescribed him to transplant new kidney. But due to the current situation of the country, the surgery is yet to take place and he is going through three dialysis a week at a private hospital in Mymensingh.

For this regular dialysis and upcoming kidney transplantation, he needs almost Tk 7 million. Many people has already stretched their helping hands but there is still a lot more to achieve for his proper treatment.

Shahjalal University Debating Society is going to arrange a fundraising debate tournament for Hasan dubbed "SUDS FUNDRAISER IV 2020". It will be an online English British Parliament debate competition which will take place via Discord platform.

All the universities of Bangladesh, as well as some of the foreign universities from India and Australia are going to participate in this noble cause of 40 teams.

All the money collected from the registration will be submitted to Hasan's treatment fund.

MAR/GY

Related Topics

SUDS stands with ex-SUST student  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
12 more test coronavirus positive in Khulna division
Virus cases climb to 32,078 with highest 1,873 in single day
Govt appoints new CMSD director
12th police member dies of coronavirus in Rajshahi
‘Music Against Hunger’: The charity concert for an era of pandemic
S Alam Group's director Morshedul Alam dies of coronavirus
47 years of Bangabandhu's Julio-Curie award Saturday
Monks, priests get Eid gifts of Hasan Mahmud in Rangunia


Latest News
Jubo Dal gives Eid gifts among 170 people in Panchagarh
12 more test coronavirus positive in Khulna division
Bowlers require minimum two months' preparation to play Tests: ICC
Shomeshwar Oli writes ‘Baba’ for Imran Mahmudul
Seven hacked in Munsiganj village clash
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday
Virus cases climb to 32,078 with highest 1,873 in single day
Noakhali reports 77 fresh cases
Non-paying British brands will be blacklisted: BGMEA
Young man's body recovered in Khagrachhari
Most Read News
Introducing e-courts: A giant leap for the judiciary
Virus cases in Bangladesh continues to surge
Attaining revenue targets to be highly challenging in FY21: AmCham president
No bar to go home by private car
EX-AL MP dies with coronavirus symptoms
S Alam Group's director Morshedul Alam dies of coronavirus
Rape, murder accused killed in Tongi ‘gunfight’
140 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Civic Responsibility imposed by Infectious Disease (Prevention, Control and Elimination) Act 2018
Amphan ravages coastal belt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft