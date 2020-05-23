SUDS stands with ex-SUST student for kidney disease treatment

Abdullah Al Hasan, a former student of Forestry and Environmental Science Department at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST), Sylhet in 2008-09 session has recently been diagnosed with kidney malfunction.



After it was found that 90% of his kidneys have been damaged, doctors prescribed him to transplant new kidney. But due to the current situation of the country, the surgery is yet to take place and he is going through three dialysis a week at a private hospital in Mymensingh.



For this regular dialysis and upcoming kidney transplantation, he needs almost Tk 7 million. Many people has already stretched their helping hands but there is still a lot more to achieve for his proper treatment.



Shahjalal University Debating Society is going to arrange a fundraising debate tournament for Hasan dubbed "SUDS FUNDRAISER IV 2020". It will be an online English British Parliament debate competition which will take place via Discord platform.



All the universities of Bangladesh, as well as some of the foreign universities from India and Australia are going to participate in this noble cause of 40 teams.



All the money collected from the registration will be submitted to Hasan's treatment fund.MAR/GY