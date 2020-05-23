

Youth held with shooter gun from Dakkhinkhan





Dakkhinkhan Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Shamim Mohammad Sikder confirmed it on Friday.



Dakkhinkhan Police Station sub-inspector Md Arif Hossain who led the team, said they conducted a raid into the house at Moushair Mir Taleb Ali Road under Dakkhinkhan Police Station at about 3:00am on Friday. During the raid, a country-made shooter gun was seized and Nirob Hossain Siam was arrested.



Under primary interrogation, Siam said he bought the gun from Chittagong illegally.



Meanwhile, Dakkhinkhan Police Station's duty officer SI Ashraful Alam said Siam has been kept under the police station custody. He will be produced before court on Saturday after questioning.



He said the arrested Siam could not show any valid documents in support of possessing the gun. Legal steps have been taken against the arrested person.



MRR/SZA













