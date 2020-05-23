Cattle thief beaten to death in Kishoreganj, two others held



A cattle thief was beaten to death by angry mob at Katiadi upazila in Kishoreganj district early Friday.







The deceased was identified as Russel, 27, a resident of Jaluapara village in Sadar upazila.







Locals said a group of thieves went to one Humayun Kabir’s house at Banagram Paschimpara village early in the morning and stole three cows from the cowshed.







Sensing the presence of thieves, security guards of a nearby lychee orchard, informed the matter to the cattle owner.







Later, locals chased the thieves while they were leaving the area with a pickup van and caught them.







Mobs beat the thieves—Russel, Shaheen and Anan—mercilessly and the body of Russel was found floating in a river as he drowned while trying to escape the mob.





