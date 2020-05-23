Coronavirus patient flees hospital in Bogura



A coronavirus infected patient fled from Mohammad Ali Hospital in Bogura while he was undergoing treatment there.







The hospital authorities confirmed the matter on Friday morning.







Dr Shafiq Amin Kajal, residential medical officer of the hospital, said the patient, hailing from Mithapukur upazila of Rangpur district, was found unconscious on the Bogura-Rangpur highway in Mahasthangarh area on Monday, and was taken back to the hospital later on.

















He fled from the coronavirus isolation ward at about 11.00am when physicians and health workers were busy with other patients, he added.





AZ/GY



