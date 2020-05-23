Video
Saturday, 23 May, 2020
ESDO's emergency COVID-19 response program funded by Educo

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 9:20 PM
Observer Online News Desk

Eco-Social Development Organization (ESDO), a national NGO, executed emergency response programme   COVID-19 on 20 May which is funded by Education and Development Foundation-Educo, says a press release.

The beneficiaries of the programme are the slum dwellers of Dhaka North, Dhaka South City Corporation  and Rupganj Upazila of Narayanganj district, especially the families of working children schools supported by Educo located at different slum areas of Dhaka city and Narayangonj district.





Due to COVID crisis, these vulnerable  families are in scarcity of food and other basic needs. To address this problem ESDO provided cash support among 5,414 vulnerable households, amount BDT 1,010 (one thousand ten) per household total 5,46,8140 through bKash mobile banking in collaboration with EDUCO.   

