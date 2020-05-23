

ESDO's emergency COVID-19 response program funded by Educo





The beneficiaries of the programme are the slum dwellers of Dhaka North, Dhaka South City Corporation and Rupganj Upazila of Narayanganj district, especially the families of working children schools supported by Educo located at different slum areas of Dhaka city and Narayangonj district.











Due to COVID crisis, these vulnerable families are in scarcity of food and other basic needs. To address this problem ESDO provided cash support among 5,414 vulnerable households, amount BDT 1,010 (one thousand ten) per household total 5,46,8140 through bKash mobile banking in collaboration with EDUCO.

