GCC executive engr Delwar murdered by colleague, 3 arrested

Gazipur City Corporation's (Zone-7) executive engineer Delwar Hossain has allegedly been killed by his colleague assistant engineer Selim Hossain.



Khadiza Akter, the 42-year-old wife of the slain executive engineer, filed a case against unnamed accused with Turag Police Station following her husband's murder. Police arrested three persons including the assistant engineer Selim Hossain in connection with the case.



Police said 50-year-old Engr Delwar was murdered in a sequel to previous enmity.



The arrested persons are GCC assistant engineer Selim Hossain, car driver Habib and hired killer Shahin Howlader.



Kamruzzaman Sarder, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of the Uttara Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) revealed it on Thursday.



Engr Delwar was going to his office at Gazipur from his residence at Mirpur at about 9:30am on May 11 last by a rented Hiace microbus. His colleague assistant engineer Selim Hossain also got on board the microbus and sat beside Delwar. The hired killer Shahin Howlader, who got into the microbus earlier, had seated on the rear side. As the car started moving, Shahin strangled Delwar hurriedly with a nylon rope. Selim also assisted Shahin to commit the murder. After ensuring the death of Delwar, the killers dumped his body on a vacant plot at Sector 17 in Uttara and left the place.



Following the incident, Delwar's family was looking for his whereabout. At about 4:00pm on the same day, police found an unidentified body on the vacant plot. Examining his finger prints, police got confirmed that the deceased was executive engineer Delwar Hossain of Gazipur City Corporation's (Zone-7).



Police later arrested Delwar's colleague assistant engineer Selim as a suspect. At one stage of interrogation, Selim confessed that Delwar was murdered. He himself, hired killer Shahin and microbus driver Habib took part in the murder.



Acting on his confession and with the help of technology, police later nabbed killer Shahin from Bat Tola area at Lalmati in Pallabi, while microbus driver Habib was arrested from Vatara. The Hiace microbus used in the murder was recovered from Goalanda police station area later on.



Besides, the slain engineer Delwar's mobile phone was recovered from the lake near the No. 3 bridge at Diabari under Turag Police Station with the help of the divers of Fire Service and Civil Defence.



Engr Delwar was murdered in a sequel to previous enmity, said police. "Slain Delwar had strong disagreements with killer Selim regarding various office activities. Delwar was murdered to silence his opponent," said police.



The arrested were later sent to court where hired killer Shahin and driver Habib gave confessional statements under Section 164 of the CrPC.



The court also placed accused engineer Selim on a five-day remand for questioning.



