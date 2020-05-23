Video
Saturday, 23 May, 2020, 5:27 PM
Storm hit Bagerhat people get food items, CI sheets

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 8:16 PM  Count : 126
Observer Correspondent

The district administration has distributed food items, cash assistance and corrugated iron sheets among destitute people hit hard in Bagerhat district  by the severe cyclone Amphan.

Poor people of Kachua and Rampal upazilas received food items, cash assistance and corrugated iron sheets on Friday morning.

Deputy Commissioner Mamunur Rashid visited storm affected people in Sharankhola and Morelganj upazilas and handed over relief items to the poor.

Additional deputy commissioner Kamrul Islam visited different areas in Sadar upazila and gave relief items to the storm affected people.

Besides, members of Bangladesh Navy also distributed relief materials among poor and helpless people in Kanainagar and Joymoni areas.

DC Mamunur said they had distributed CI sheets and food items among poor people as government’s assistance.

The cyclonic storm Amphan caused a loss of Tk 6.5 crore in the district.





