

Parcel trains will remain suspended for 5 days on Eid







The parcel trains are used to transport all kinds of agricultural products.



Sources at the Bangladesh Railways' Office of Western Zone (Rajshahi) said playing of trains on all routes of the country has remained suspended due to coronavirus pandemic. Taking the troubles of traders and farmers into account, Bangladesh Railway introduced a pair of parcel trains towards the northern region from Dhaka and Khulna. These trains are used to transport goods and agricultural produce.



The sources said the first parcel train 1 and 2 started plying from Dhaka to Panchagarh from May 9. Later, the second parcel train 3 and 4 started playing from Khulna to Chilahati in Nilphamari district from May 14. After reaching their respective destinations on Friday, the trains will start plying as usual after the Eid holiday.











Contacted, Md Abdul Awal, assistant chief operating superintendent of Bangladesh Railway (Western Zone), said the parcel trains will not ply for five days--from May 23 to May 27--for general holidays on the occasion of Eid. The parcel trains will ply as usual from May 28.

