Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 May, 2020, 5:27 PM
latest
Home National

Parcel trains will remain suspended for 5 days on Eid

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 7:47 PM  Count : 164
Observer Correspondent

Parcel trains will remain suspended for 5 days on Eid

Parcel trains will remain suspended for 5 days on Eid



All the Dhaka and Khulna bound parcel trains from the country's northern region will remain suspended for five days--from Saturday (May 23) to Wednesday (May 27)-- on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The parcel trains are used to transport all kinds of agricultural products.

Sources at the Bangladesh Railways' Office of Western Zone (Rajshahi) said playing of trains on all routes of the country has remained suspended due to coronavirus pandemic. Taking the troubles of traders and farmers into account, Bangladesh Railway introduced a pair of parcel trains towards the northern region from Dhaka and Khulna. These trains are used to transport goods and agricultural produce.

The sources said the first parcel train 1 and 2 started plying from Dhaka to Panchagarh from May 9. Later, the second parcel train 3 and 4 started playing from Khulna to Chilahati in Nilphamari district from May 14.  After reaching their respective destinations on Friday, the trains will start plying as usual after the Eid holiday.





Contacted, Md Abdul Awal, assistant chief operating superintendent of Bangladesh Railway (Western Zone), said the parcel trains will not ply for five days--from May 23 to May 27--for general holidays on the occasion of Eid. The parcel trains will ply as usual from May 28.

SL/ADAMDIHGI/BOGURA/SZA

Related Topics

Parcel trains   suspended   Eid  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
12 more test coronavirus positive in Khulna division
Virus cases climb to 32,078 with highest 1,873 in single day
Govt appoints new CMSD director
12th police member dies of coronavirus in Rajshahi
‘Music Against Hunger’: The charity concert for an era of pandemic
S Alam Group's director Morshedul Alam dies of coronavirus
47 years of Bangabandhu's Julio-Curie award Saturday
Monks, priests get Eid gifts of Hasan Mahmud in Rangunia


Latest News
Jubo Dal gives Eid gifts among 170 people in Panchagarh
12 more test coronavirus positive in Khulna division
Bowlers require minimum two months' preparation to play Tests: ICC
Shomeshwar Oli writes ‘Baba’ for Imran Mahmudul
Seven hacked in Munsiganj village clash
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday
Virus cases climb to 32,078 with highest 1,873 in single day
Noakhali reports 77 fresh cases
Non-paying British brands will be blacklisted: BGMEA
Young man's body recovered in Khagrachhari
Most Read News
Introducing e-courts: A giant leap for the judiciary
Virus cases in Bangladesh continues to surge
Attaining revenue targets to be highly challenging in FY21: AmCham president
No bar to go home by private car
EX-AL MP dies with coronavirus symptoms
S Alam Group's director Morshedul Alam dies of coronavirus
Rape, murder accused killed in Tongi ‘gunfight’
140 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Civic Responsibility imposed by Infectious Disease (Prevention, Control and Elimination) Act 2018
Amphan ravages coastal belt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft