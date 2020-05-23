Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 May, 2020, 5:27 PM
latest
Home National

Mother fishes start releasing eggs in Halda River

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 7:43 PM  Count : 93
Staff Correspondent, Chattogram

Mother fishes start releasing eggs in Halda River

Mother fishes start releasing eggs in Halda River


Brood fishes (mother fishes) of different indigenous sweet-water fish species are releasing eggs in the Chattogram's Halda River, one of the major natural breeding grounds of fish in South Asia.

Due to the upazilla administration's strict surveillance on the Halda River and the massive release of fry into the river, a large number of mother fish have been observed during the season.

Mohammad Ruhul Amin, Hathazari Upazila Nirbahai Officer, said during the low tide of the river at 12 midnight the brood fishes started releasing sample eggs at the Azimer Ghat, Kagtiar Thek, Napiter Ghat, Kumarkhali, Ramdash Munsirhat Khari.

“Over 600 fishermen with 280 boats began collecting the fertilized eggs from the river's Kagatiyara point to Garduyara Nayahat point, he added.

Hathazari Upazila Fisheries Officer Nazmul Huda said mother fish spawned at different places in the Halda River last Thursday night. On Friday morning, the mother fish started laying eggs in other places of the river.

Farhana Lovely, Halda Research Officer, and other concerned have visited the Halda River, he added.

Ashu Barua, one of the fishermen of Ramdashat area said, “We are collecting eggs with six boats since 12am. After 7 am, a huge amount of eggs are being netted.”

Another egg collector from Halda M Shamsu said, “I have six boats which are being used in collecting eggs. Till 10 am, we have collected six buckets of eggs.”

The temperature of the water, strong currents and thunderstorms are some key factors to create a congenial atmosphere for the brood fish to lay eggs in the river, say experts.

Every year, during the Bengali months of Baishakh and Jaishtha (April and May), different indigenous species of carps like the Catla, Ruhi, Mrigel and Kalibaush etc start migrating to the spawning ground of the Halda from the rivers like the Karnaphuli, Matamuhuri, and Sangu.

Due to the pollution caused by industrial effluents, netting of brood fishes, and sand excavation downstream were destroying Halda's natural environment and hampering fish breeding that led to a remarkable decrease in breeding till 2017.

However, in recent years as the local UNO has increased surveillance to stop netting brood fish, Halda River is getting back its main natural stream.

In 2017 only 1,680 kg, in 2018 around 22,680 and last year 6,987 kg eggs were collected.

Fishermen said that they are expecting a big haul this year as pollution and human activities have dropped significantly in the river.





GY/SZA

Related Topics

Halda River   Mother fishes   releasing eggs  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
12 more test coronavirus positive in Khulna division
Virus cases climb to 32,078 with highest 1,873 in single day
Govt appoints new CMSD director
12th police member dies of coronavirus in Rajshahi
‘Music Against Hunger’: The charity concert for an era of pandemic
S Alam Group's director Morshedul Alam dies of coronavirus
47 years of Bangabandhu's Julio-Curie award Saturday
Monks, priests get Eid gifts of Hasan Mahmud in Rangunia


Latest News
Jubo Dal gives Eid gifts among 170 people in Panchagarh
12 more test coronavirus positive in Khulna division
Bowlers require minimum two months' preparation to play Tests: ICC
Shomeshwar Oli writes ‘Baba’ for Imran Mahmudul
Seven hacked in Munsiganj village clash
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday
Virus cases climb to 32,078 with highest 1,873 in single day
Noakhali reports 77 fresh cases
Non-paying British brands will be blacklisted: BGMEA
Young man's body recovered in Khagrachhari
Most Read News
Introducing e-courts: A giant leap for the judiciary
Virus cases in Bangladesh continues to surge
Attaining revenue targets to be highly challenging in FY21: AmCham president
No bar to go home by private car
EX-AL MP dies with coronavirus symptoms
S Alam Group's director Morshedul Alam dies of coronavirus
Rape, murder accused killed in Tongi ‘gunfight’
140 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Civic Responsibility imposed by Infectious Disease (Prevention, Control and Elimination) Act 2018
Amphan ravages coastal belt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft