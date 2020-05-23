|
Panchagarh dist admn gives cash to 500 destitute in Tentulia
|
Panchagarh District Administration has distributed cash among helpless and destitute at Tentulia in the district.
Mozaharul Huq Prodhan MP of Panchagarh-1 constituency of Jatiya Sangsad handed over the cash among 500 helpless and destitute at the government auditorium-cum-community centre on Friday afternoon.
Deputy Commissioner Sabina Yasmin presided over the programme.
Upazila chairman Kazi Mahmudur Rahman Dablu, vice-chairman Yusuf Ali, executive officer Sohag Chandra Saha, assistant commissioner (Land) Md Masudul Huq, Model Police Station officer-in-charge Jahurul Islam, Awami League president Yasin Ali Mondol and local public representatives were present.
SKD/PANCHAGARH/SZA