



Panchagarh dist admn gives cash to 500 destitute in Tentulia

Panchagarh District Administration has distributed cash among helpless and destitute at Tentulia in the district.



Mozaharul Huq Prodhan MP of Panchagarh-1 constituency of Jatiya Sangsad handed over the cash among 500 helpless and destitute at the government auditorium-cum-community centre on Friday afternoon.



Deputy Commissioner Sabina Yasmin presided over the programme.



Upazila chairman Kazi Mahmudur Rahman Dablu, vice-chairman Yusuf Ali, executive officer Sohag Chandra Saha, assistant commissioner (Land) Md Masudul Huq, Model Police Station officer-in-charge Jahurul Islam, Awami League president Yasin Ali Mondol and local public representatives were present.















SKD/PANCHAGARH/SZA



