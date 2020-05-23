Video
Saturday, 23 May, 2020
Woman with respiratory problems dies in Sirajganj

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 6:16 PM  Count : 136
Observer Correspondent

A woman with respiratory problems died at a hospital in Shahzadpur upazila of Sirajganj district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Laily Begum, 60, a resident of Putajia Beparipara village in the upazila.

Health and Family Planning officer of Shahjadpur Upazila Health Complex Dr Aminul Islam said the woman with respiratory problems came to Sirajganj from her son’s residence in Dhaka five days ago.

She admitted to the health complex at about 8.30pm and died after half an hour, he added.

The health complex was put under lockdown from Friday morning following the death and physicians and health workers have been sent to quarantine.





