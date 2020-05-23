18 more test positive for coronavirus in Brahmanbaria

Some 18 more persons in Brahmanbaria district have tested positive for coronavirus.





With the new cases, the number of the virus infected cases in the district rose to 88.





However, 56 of them have returned home after recovery from the virus.

Dr Sanjida, an official of the district civil surgeon office, confirmed the matter on Friday afternoon.





Samples of several persons have been collected and sent to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) in Dhaka, said Dr Sanjida.





The reports which came on Friday found them positive while others negative.













The infected persons were kept at isolation center at upazila level, she added.





