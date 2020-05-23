Home Ministry’s PRO infected with coronavirus, dengue



Sharif Mahmud Apu Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Home Ministry, has been infected with coronavirus and dengue.

Bangladesh has so far reported 30,205 coronavirus cases and 432 deaths.

Sharif Mahmud Apu told UNB that said he was first infected with dengue and then tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.His sample was tested at the laboratory at Sher-e-Bangla High School, he added.“ Now I’m in home isolation according to physicians’ directives,” Apu said.Mahmud Apu also said that he had been continuously attending office and was performing as a member of law and order affairs cell of the ministry formed to prevent coronavirus.