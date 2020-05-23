Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 May, 2020, 5:26 PM
latest
Home National

Cyclone Amphan causes huge losses to crops in Phulbari

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 6:01 PM  Count : 110
Our Correspondent, Phulbari (Kurigram)

Cyclone Amphan causes huge losses to crops in Phulbari

Cyclone Amphan causes huge losses to crops in Phulbari


Light and heavy rains falling under the influence of cyclone Amphan have caused widespread damage to the ripened Boro paddy at Phulbari upazila in Kurigram district. Rains continued till Friday afternoon with intervals.

Subal Chandra Sarker, acting officer of the Agriculture and Synoptic Weather Monitoring Centre at Rajarhat in the district, said 146 millimeters of rainfall was recorded from Wednesday afternoon to Friday morning.

On the other hand, power supply in Phulbari upazila has remained suspended since Wednesday night, said Phulbari electricity complaint centre's in-charge Morshed Alam. Except the upazila campus, there is no electricity supply in rest of the upazila. As a result, life comes to a standstill here.

Meanwhile, Kurigram Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) deputy director Dr Mostafizur Rahman Prodhan and Upazila Agricultural officer Mahbubur Rashid visited at the field level to see the losses to crops by cyclone Amphan.

In the meantime, waters in the rivers Dharla, Baromasia and Nilkomol, flowing through the Phulbari upazila, have started rising.

Upazila Agricultural officer Mahbubur Rashid said the ripened Boro paddy in some of the agricultural lands has been flattened by the cyclone Amphan. Farmers may incur losses unless the weather improves in a day or two.

He also said Irri-Boro paddy have been cultivated in 10,120 hectares of agricultural land in the upazila this year. Harvesting of paddy in 40 per cent of land is yet to be completed.

Moreover, Phulbari Upazila Relief and Rehabilitation officer Sabuj Kumar Gupta said they have not received any news of damages or losses from anywhere in the upazila. However, he said they are constant contacts with all the union parishad chairmen of the upazila.





ACR/PHULBARI/KURIGRAM/SZA

Related Topics

Phulbari   Cyclone Amphan   losses to crops  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Virus cases climb to 32,078 with highest 1,873 in single day
Govt appoints new CMSD director
12th police member dies of coronavirus in Rajshahi
‘Music Against Hunger’: The charity concert for an era of pandemic
S Alam Group's director Morshedul Alam dies of coronavirus
47 years of Bangabandhu's Julio-Curie award Saturday
Monks, priests get Eid gifts of Hasan Mahmud in Rangunia
Five Eid jamaats at Baitul Mukarram


Latest News
Jubo Dal gives Eid gifts among 170 people in Panchagarh
Bowlers require minimum two months' preparation to play Tests: ICC
Shomeshwar Oli writes ‘Baba’ for Imran Mahmudul
Seven hacked in Munsiganj village clash
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday
Virus cases climb to 32,078 with highest 1,873 in single day
Noakhali reports 77 fresh cases
Non-paying British brands will be blacklisted: BGMEA
Young man's body recovered in Khagrachhari
Young man dies from electrocution in Ramgati upazila
Most Read News
Introducing e-courts: A giant leap for the judiciary
Virus cases in Bangladesh continues to surge
Attaining revenue targets to be highly challenging in FY21: AmCham president
No bar to go home by private car
EX-AL MP dies with coronavirus symptoms
S Alam Group's director Morshedul Alam dies of coronavirus
Rape, murder accused killed in Tongi ‘gunfight’
140 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Civic Responsibility imposed by Infectious Disease (Prevention, Control and Elimination) Act 2018
Amphan ravages coastal belt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft