

Cyclone Amphan causes huge losses to crops in Phulbari

Light and heavy rains falling under the influence of cyclone Amphan have caused widespread damage to the ripened Boro paddy at Phulbari upazila in Kurigram district. Rains continued till Friday afternoon with intervals.

Subal Chandra Sarker, acting officer of the Agriculture and Synoptic Weather Monitoring Centre at Rajarhat in the district, said 146 millimeters of rainfall was recorded from Wednesday afternoon to Friday morning.



On the other hand, power supply in Phulbari upazila has remained suspended since Wednesday night, said Phulbari electricity complaint centre's in-charge Morshed Alam. Except the upazila campus, there is no electricity supply in rest of the upazila. As a result, life comes to a standstill here.



Meanwhile, Kurigram Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) deputy director Dr Mostafizur Rahman Prodhan and Upazila Agricultural officer Mahbubur Rashid visited at the field level to see the losses to crops by cyclone Amphan.



In the meantime, waters in the rivers Dharla, Baromasia and Nilkomol, flowing through the Phulbari upazila, have started rising.



Upazila Agricultural officer Mahbubur Rashid said the ripened Boro paddy in some of the agricultural lands has been flattened by the cyclone Amphan. Farmers may incur losses unless the weather improves in a day or two.



He also said Irri-Boro paddy have been cultivated in 10,120 hectares of agricultural land in the upazila this year. Harvesting of paddy in 40 per cent of land is yet to be completed.



Moreover, Phulbari Upazila Relief and Rehabilitation officer Sabuj Kumar Gupta said they have not received any news of damages or losses from anywhere in the upazila. However, he said they are constant contacts with all the union parishad chairmen of the upazila.











ACR/PHULBARI/KURIGRAM/SZA

