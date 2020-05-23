Video
Magistrate among 12 more infected with coornavirus in Noakhali

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 5:49 PM
Observer Correspondent

Some 12 more persons, including an executive magistrate, were infected with coronavirus in Noakhali district in the last 24 hours.

Of the newly infected persons, one is an executive magistrate of the district deputy commissioner's office, four are residents of Sadar upazila, seven from Begumganj and rest one from Chatkhil upazila. 

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases rose to 275.

Confirming the matter, the district civil surgeon Dr Mominur Rahman said so far, a total of 136 people tested positive in Begumganj upazila, 37 in Sadar, 21 in Chatkhil, 15 in Sonaimuri, 38 in Kabirhat, seven in Senbag and Companiganj each, six in Hatia, and eight in Subarnachar upazilas of the district. 

Their samples were collected on May 20 and 21 as they have been suffering from cough and fever and sent to labs for coronavirus test, Dr Mominur said. 

The reports which came on Friday found them positive for the virus. 

Meanwhile, six of the infected persons have died while 27, so far, have returned home after recovery, he added. 






MRM/MUS

