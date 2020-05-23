Customers fined in Bandarban for 'violating' shopping rules

A mobile court has fined two customers and a cloth store owner in Bandarban district town for violating health guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic.





According to sources, Sami Fashion was seen operating business without maintaining any social distancing and there was crowd inside the shop.







A mobile court team, led by executive magistrate Riad-bin-Ibrahim Bhuyian, conducted the mobile court on Friday.





The court fined two young girl Tk 2,000 each while the shop Tk 10,000 for violating rules.





