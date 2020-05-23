Video
Saturday, 23 May, 2020
Countryside

Customers fined in Bandarban for 'violating' shopping rules

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 5:27 PM
Observer Correspondent

A mobile court has fined two customers and a cloth store owner in Bandarban district town for violating health guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to sources, Sami Fashion was seen operating business without maintaining any social distancing and there was crowd inside the shop.

A mobile court team, led by executive magistrate Riad-bin-Ibrahim Bhuyian, conducted the mobile court on Friday.

The court fined  two young girl Tk 2,000 each while the shop Tk 10,000 for violating rules.

Magistrate Riad said district administration is conducting regular drives to check the spread of coronavirus among people. He suggested the town people not to go outside without emergency.





