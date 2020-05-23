Additional secretary dies of coronavirus

Some 24 people died from the COVID-19 disease in the country in last 24 hours till Friday afternoon, taking the toll to 432.







LY



An additional secretary and agronomist Touhidul Alam died of coronavirus. He was 59.He was the 82nd batch of Bangladesh Agriculture University.Alam, who was on PRL, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 10.30am on Friday.Krishibid Institution Bangladesh secretary general confirmed the matter.