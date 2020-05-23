Minor girl drowns in Gopalganj river

A one-and-a-half-year old child drowned in a river in Kotalipara upazila of Gopalganj on Friday noon.





The deceased was identified as Sinthia, daughter of Shamim Sikder, a resident of Gopalpur village under the upazila.







Kotalipara Police Station officer-in-charge Lutfar Rahman said Sinthia went missing at noon. Later, family members saw the body was floating in a river beside their house after hours of searching.





