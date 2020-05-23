Video
87 per cent migrant workers have no source of income: BRAC

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 4:44 PM  Count : 123
Observer Online Report

Collected

Collected

Eighty-seven per cent of the migrant workers who recently returned to the country during coronavirus pandemic, now, have no source of income, revealed a survey conducted by Brac.

The number of people who can run for around three months or more with their own savings is 33 per cent while 52 per cent said they need financial assistance on an emergency basis.

The non-governmental organization (NGO) Brac conducted a survey among 558 foreign returnee migrant workers and revealed these information.

Forty five per cent of the migrant workers came from the Middle East countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait. And the rest have returned from Malaysia, Singapore, Italy, Maldives and other countries.

Forty percent of them said they were forced to return to the country because of Coronavirus while 35 per cent said they came on vacation, 17 per cent said they left abroad over family issues and Six per cent said the deadly virus had nothing to do with their return.

34 per cent of migrant workers said they no longer have any savings while 19 per cent can continue for another month or two with their savings.

Meanwhile, 14 per cent did not disclose any information about their savings and 10 per cent already took loans to meet their primary needs.

The survey, conducted through mobile phone, found that 84 per cent of migrants still have no plan for a livelihood while 6 per cent are thinking of going abroad again. The rest are planning to run grocery stores, doing agribusinesses or something else.

Shariful Hasan, head of Brac immigration program, said the survey was aimed at finding out the current situation of foreign returnee migrant workers, their crisis and the impact of coronavurs has had on their lives and livelihoods.

He said the expatriate have sent around $109 crore in 19 days of May which is about 9500 crore in Bangladeshi Taka.

A total of Tk 55,000 crore has been sent by the expatriates since Janury this year.





So, people must come forward and stand beside them during the on-going pandemic period, he added.

ALM

