

Expatriates urged to raise awareness



He made the call while holding a videoconference with expatriate Bangladeshis residing in different cities of Ireland on Thursday, reports UNB.



Dr Momen expressed gratitude to the expatriate Bangladesh community for their support during the crisis of COVID19.



Referring to the cancellation of orders by different Western brands and retailers, Foreign Minister asked for support from the Bangladesh community for sensitising the societies about the unfair action by the brands.



Praising the role of expatriate Bangladeshis for both the host countries and Bangladesh, he flagged that the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has always worked for the benefits of Bangladeshis – both in Bangladesh and abroad.



Referring to the 13 million Bangladeshis spread all over the world, Dr Momen informed the steps taken by the Government to set up new Missions in different countries to provide services to the Bangladeshis.



He flagged that while in office, the present government has increased the number of Bangladesh Missions abroad from 57 to 78, and he further informed the plan of the government to establish 100 Bangladesh Missions abroad.



Dr Momen also explained the different initiatives by the Foreign Office for providing services to expatriate Bangladeshis, including establishing 24 hours helpline service for Bangladeshis in all Missions abroad, and introducing the Dutabash app for providing remote service to the expatriate community.











On the issue of setting up an Embassy in Dublin, Foreign Minister assured the Bangladesh community in Ireland that the Foreign Ministry was working on it.



Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh High Commissioner to UK and concurrently accredited Ambassador to Ireland participated at the videoconference, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has called upon the expatriate Bangladeshis to help creating awareness against the unfair action of cancellation of orders from Bangladesh by the Western brands and retailers.He made the call while holding a videoconference with expatriate Bangladeshis residing in different cities of Ireland on Thursday, reports UNB.Dr Momen expressed gratitude to the expatriate Bangladesh community for their support during the crisis of COVID19.Referring to the cancellation of orders by different Western brands and retailers, Foreign Minister asked for support from the Bangladesh community for sensitising the societies about the unfair action by the brands.Praising the role of expatriate Bangladeshis for both the host countries and Bangladesh, he flagged that the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has always worked for the benefits of Bangladeshis – both in Bangladesh and abroad.Referring to the 13 million Bangladeshis spread all over the world, Dr Momen informed the steps taken by the Government to set up new Missions in different countries to provide services to the Bangladeshis.He flagged that while in office, the present government has increased the number of Bangladesh Missions abroad from 57 to 78, and he further informed the plan of the government to establish 100 Bangladesh Missions abroad.Dr Momen also explained the different initiatives by the Foreign Office for providing services to expatriate Bangladeshis, including establishing 24 hours helpline service for Bangladeshis in all Missions abroad, and introducing the Dutabash app for providing remote service to the expatriate community.On the issue of setting up an Embassy in Dublin, Foreign Minister assured the Bangladesh community in Ireland that the Foreign Ministry was working on it.Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh High Commissioner to UK and concurrently accredited Ambassador to Ireland participated at the videoconference, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.