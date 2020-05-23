Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 May, 2020, 5:25 PM
latest
Home National

RMG order cancellations from BD

Expatriates urged to raise awareness

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 4:43 PM  Count : 96
Observer Online Desk

Expatriates urged to raise awareness

Expatriates urged to raise awareness

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has called upon the expatriate Bangladeshis to help creating awareness against the unfair action of cancellation of orders from Bangladesh by the Western brands and retailers.
 
He made the call while holding a videoconference with expatriate Bangladeshis residing in different cities of Ireland on Thursday, reports UNB.
 
Dr Momen expressed gratitude to the expatriate Bangladesh community for their support during the crisis of COVID19.
 
Referring to the cancellation of orders by different Western brands and retailers, Foreign Minister asked for support from the Bangladesh community for sensitising the societies about the unfair action by the brands.
 
Praising the role of expatriate Bangladeshis for both the host countries and Bangladesh, he flagged that the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has always worked for the benefits of Bangladeshis – both in Bangladesh and abroad.
 
Referring to the 13 million Bangladeshis spread all over the world, Dr Momen informed the steps taken by the Government to set up new Missions in different countries to provide services to the Bangladeshis.
 
He  flagged that while in office, the present government has increased the number of Bangladesh Missions abroad from 57 to 78, and he further informed the plan of the government to establish 100 Bangladesh Missions abroad.
 
Dr Momen also explained the different initiatives by the Foreign Office for providing services to expatriate Bangladeshis, including establishing 24 hours helpline service for Bangladeshis in all Missions abroad, and introducing the Dutabash app for providing remote service to the expatriate community.
 




On the issue of setting up an Embassy in Dublin, Foreign Minister assured the Bangladesh community in Ireland that the Foreign Ministry was working on it.
 
Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh High Commissioner to UK and concurrently accredited Ambassador to Ireland participated at the videoconference, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Virus cases climb to 32,078 with highest 1,873 in single day
Govt appoints new CMSD director
12th police member dies of coronavirus in Rajshahi
‘Music Against Hunger’: The charity concert for an era of pandemic
S Alam Group's director Morshedul Alam dies of coronavirus
47 years of Bangabandhu's Julio-Curie award Saturday
Monks, priests get Eid gifts of Hasan Mahmud in Rangunia
Five Eid jamaats at Baitul Mukarram


Latest News
Jubo Dal gives Eid gifts among 170 people in Panchagarh
Bowlers require minimum two months' preparation to play Tests: ICC
Shomeshwar Oli writes ‘Baba’ for Imran Mahmudul
Seven hacked in Munsiganj village clash
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday
Virus cases climb to 32,078 with highest 1,873 in single day
Noakhali reports 77 fresh cases
Non-paying British brands will be blacklisted: BGMEA
Young man's body recovered in Khagrachhari
Young man dies from electrocution in Ramgati upazila
Most Read News
Introducing e-courts: A giant leap for the judiciary
Virus cases in Bangladesh continues to surge
Attaining revenue targets to be highly challenging in FY21: AmCham president
No bar to go home by private car
EX-AL MP dies with coronavirus symptoms
S Alam Group's director Morshedul Alam dies of coronavirus
Rape, murder accused killed in Tongi ‘gunfight’
140 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Civic Responsibility imposed by Infectious Disease (Prevention, Control and Elimination) Act 2018
Amphan ravages coastal belt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft