Saturday, 23 May, 2020, 5:25 PM
Home Countryside

Army opens free market, medical campaign in Cox's Bazar

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 4:32 PM  Count : 97
Observer Correspondent

Bangladesh Army has opened a free market and medical campaign in Cox's Bazar for distributing free daily necessities for the poor and jobless people and purchase produces from the growers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Army's 10 Infantry Division organised the free market at the District Cricket Stadium on Friday. Some 1,000 families were given necessary commodities from 10:30am to 11.00am.

Besides, 200 people were given free medical treatment and medicine.

Marginalized farmers in the region could not sell their produces due to ongoing lockdown and due to the aftermath of cyclone Amphan.

The Army members also extended their helping hands towards the growers through purchasing their produces at a fair price.

Ramu Cantonment initiated the market at the Prime Minister's directives to ease the livelohood of the poor and marginal income group people.

Cantonment sources said this market will be continued in future.





Officials and army members were also present during the market inauguration.

FI/LY


