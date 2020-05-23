Rohingya youth held in Malaysia for 'killing' minor girl

A Rohingya young man has been arrested in Malaysia on charge of killing a six-year-old girl after rape.





The arrested person, aged about 17, is a UNHCR card holder, a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar. Malayasian p olice did not reveal his name and address.





However, he was produced before a Kuala Lumpur Magistrate's Court on Friday and the court sent him to jail denying the bail petition.





Mother of the slain Rohingya girl filed a case against him with the local police station.





In the case statement, she said the youth took the girl to a residential hotel in the capital Kuala Lumpur on May 11, violated her and fled away after killing her.





Later, p olice recovered the girl's body from the sidewalk, next to a shopping mall, at Memdar No. 3 in that afternoon, reports Malaysia's national online Harian Metro.













Charges have been framed against him under Section 31/1 (a) of the Juvenile Justice Act 2001 in the country.





If he is found guilty, he could be sentenced to life imprisonment or fined by 50,000 Malaysian ringgit, or both, t he report further states.





AM/MUS



