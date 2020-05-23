|
Rohingya youth held in Malaysia for 'killing' minor girl
A Rohingya young man has been arrested in Malaysia on charge of killing a six-year-old girl after rape.
The arrested person, aged about 17, is a UNHCR card holder, a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar. Malayasian police did not reveal his name and address.
However, he was produced before a Kuala Lumpur Magistrate's Court on Friday and the court sent him to jail denying the bail petition.
Mother of the slain Rohingya girl filed a case against him with the local police station.
In the case statement, she said the youth took the girl to a residential hotel in the capital Kuala Lumpur on May 11, violated her and fled away after killing her.
Later, police recovered the girl's body from the sidewalk, next to a shopping mall, at Memdar No. 3 in that afternoon, reports Malaysia's national online Harian Metro.
Charges have been framed against him under Section 31/1 (a) of the Juvenile Justice Act 2001 in the country.
If he is found guilty, he could be sentenced to life imprisonment or fined by 50,000 Malaysian ringgit, or both, the report further states.
AM/MUS