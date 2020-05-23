308 infected with coronavirus in Barishal division





A total of 308 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Barishal division till Friday noon.







Sixty-one more people have been infected with the virus in last 48 hours in six districts of the division.





The district wise break-up of the virus cases are as follows: 125 in Barishal, 49 in Barguna, 44 in Pirojpur, 40 in Patuakhali, 33 in Jhalakathi, and 17 in Bhola.













Among the infected persons, 117 are undergoing treatment at different hospitals while 118 have recovered from the infection.





The first coronavirus case was reported in Barishal on April 9.





IHN/ALM