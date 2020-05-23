Video
Modele Group's Eid gifts for 1,750 N'ganj freedom fighters

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 3:35 PM  Count : 133

The festivities of Eid will be like no other this year as Bangladesh and the rest of the world grapples to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, the global crisis hasn’t stopped Modele Group from sharing the joys of the season with the heroes of the 1971 Liberation War.

The RMG exporter and manufacturer has distributed gift hampers among 1,750 freedom fighters in Narayanganj ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, as a small effort to fulfill their duties towards the Liberation War heroes, said a press release.

The gift hampers were handed over to the freedom fighters at Narayanganj District Muktijoddha Shangshad Complex on Thursday.

Modele Group Managing Director Masuduzzaman said “I belong to a family of freedom fighters and their contributions to the nation can never be forgotten. The generation of freedom fighters is now elderly and just as we are standing beside the workers and people of Narayanganj, we have made a small effort to be there for the nation’s heroes through this small token before Eid.”

Muktijoddha Shangshad Deputy Commander Advocate Nurul Huda who was present in the ceremony and accepted the gifts on behalf of the freedom fighters said, “Modele Group’s initiative to distribute gift hampers among the freedom fighters in the district is truly praiseworthy.”

The gift hamper includes 5 kg miniket rice, 2 kg basmati rice, 1 kg lentil, 1 kg chickpea (chola), 1 kg cooking oil, 400 grams vermicelli, 2 kg potatoes, 1 kg onion and one soap.

Modele Group General Manager (Admin, HR, Compliance) Arup Kumar Shaha, GM (Development) Moniruzzaman Sarker and Admin Officer Tariqul Islam handed over the presents to District and Sadar Upazila Commander Shahjahan Bhuiyan Julhash. 

The gift hampers were distributed among 760 freedom fighters in the Sadar Upazila directly from the Muktijoddha Complex.

Model Group GM Arup Kumar Shaha said that 1,750 gift hampers were distributed in the five upazilas of  Narayanganj including 350 freedom fighters in Sonargaon, 250 in Roopganj, 250 in Araihajar, 160 in Bandar and 740 in the Sadar upazila.

Muktijoddha Sangshad Enayetnagar UP Commander Ramij Uddin, Gognagar Union Commander Monir Hossain, Paikpara UP Commander Afzal and Fatullah union’s Ali Noor Jashim Jamal Hossain were present during the ceremony.

Modele Group has also lent a helping hand to the community in Narayanganj, allocating Tk 1.5 crore in food aid including rice, lentil, potatoes, cooking oil, onion, soap and other essentials to 15,000 families.

They also stepped forward to stand beside the frontline doctors and health workers during the coronavirus crisis. PPE, surgical masks, thermometer, goggles, protective shields and hand gloves worth Tk 1.5 crore have been distributed to various healthcare organizations in Narayanganj with the help of the local administration and representatives.


