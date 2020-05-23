Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 May, 2020, 5:25 PM
latest
Home Countryside

Army sets up 'One Minute Bazar' in Rangamati

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 3:21 PM  Count : 93
Observer Correspondent

Army sets up 'One Minute Bazar' in Rangamati

Army sets up 'One Minute Bazar' in Rangamati

Bangladesh Army has set up  a market titled 'One Minute Bazar' in Sadar upazila of Rangamati district aiming to provide poor people with essential goods at free of cost maintaining social distance.

Brigadier Iftequr Rahman, commander of Bangladesh Army's Rangmati region, inaugurated the market on the Rangmati Stadium filed on Friday morning. Essential commodities like rice, potatoes, lentil, salt, vegetables, face masks, soaps, and Saree and Lungie were kept in the market as Eid gifts. 

Among others, Rangmati zone commander Lt Col Md Rafiqul Islam, the zone staff officer Majir Md Nazmul Hasan, were present. 

The 305th Infantry Brigade and Rangmati Region Commander of Bangladesh Army arranged the programme following instruction from GOC 24th Infantry Division and Chattogram Area Commander. 

Earlier, the market area was disinfected by the army personnel and several basins with soaps and water were given at the entrance of the market.





The essential goods were kept decorated on the different tables keeping safe distance. 

Each customer took one packet of each items from the tables and completed their shopping within one minute, our local correspondent said. 

SIK/MUS/LY

Related Topics

One Minute Bazar   Rangamati  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jubo Dal gives Eid gifts among 170 people in Panchagarh
Seven hacked in Munsiganj village clash
Noakhali reports 77 fresh cases
Young man's body recovered in Khagrachhari
Young man dies from electrocution in Ramgati upazila
Banker among 7 contract coronavirus in Nabinagar
Panchagarh SP extends hand for corona patients
Health worker infected with COVID-19 in Ramgati


Latest News
Jubo Dal gives Eid gifts among 170 people in Panchagarh
Bowlers require minimum two months' preparation to play Tests: ICC
Shomeshwar Oli writes ‘Baba’ for Imran Mahmudul
Seven hacked in Munsiganj village clash
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday
Virus cases climb to 32,078 with highest 1,873 in single day
Noakhali reports 77 fresh cases
Non-paying British brands will be blacklisted: BGMEA
Young man's body recovered in Khagrachhari
Young man dies from electrocution in Ramgati upazila
Most Read News
Introducing e-courts: A giant leap for the judiciary
Virus cases in Bangladesh continues to surge
Attaining revenue targets to be highly challenging in FY21: AmCham president
No bar to go home by private car
EX-AL MP dies with coronavirus symptoms
S Alam Group's director Morshedul Alam dies of coronavirus
Rape, murder accused killed in Tongi ‘gunfight’
140 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Civic Responsibility imposed by Infectious Disease (Prevention, Control and Elimination) Act 2018
Amphan ravages coastal belt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft