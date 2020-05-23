Army sets up 'One Minute Bazar' in Rangamati

Bangladesh Army has set up a market titled 'One Minute Bazar' in Sadar upazila of Rangamati district aiming to provide poor people with essential goods at free of cost maintaining social distance.





Brigadier Iftequr Rahman, commander of Bangladesh Army's Rangmati region, inaugurated the market on the Rangmati Stadium filed on Friday morning. Essential commodities like rice, potatoes, lentil, salt, vegetables, face masks, soaps, and Saree and Lungie were kept in the market as Eid gifts.





Among others, Rangmati zone commander Lt Col Md Rafiqul Islam, the zone staff officer Majir Md Nazmul Hasan, were present.





The 305th Infantry Brigade and Rangmati Region Commander of Bangladesh Army arranged the programme following instruction from GOC 24th Infantry Division and Chattogram Area Commander.





Earlier, the market area was disinfected by the army personnel and s everal basins with soaps and water were given at the entrance of the market.













The essential goods were kept decorated on the different tables keeping safe distance.





Each customer took one packet of each items from the tables and completed their shopping within one minute, our local correspondent said.





