Virus cases in Bangladesh continues to surge Bangladesh witnessed both highest number of deaths and confirmed coronavirus cases in 24 hours till Friday. afternoon.





Some 1,694 new patients tested positive during the period, raising the total cases to 30,205.

On the other hand, 24 more people died from the COVID-19 disease, taking the toll to 432.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily online briefing on Friday.













In the last 24 hours, 47 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 9727 samples, she added.





She also said that in the last 24 hours 588 coronavirus-infected people made full recovery in the country, raising the total recovery number to 6,190







