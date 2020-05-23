Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 May, 2020, 5:25 PM
latest
Home National

24 deaths, 1,693 cases recorded

Virus cases in Bangladesh continues to surge

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 2:59 PM  Count : 344
Observer Online Report

Virus cases in Bangladesh continues to surge

Virus cases in Bangladesh continues to surge

Bangladesh witnessed both highest number of deaths and confirmed coronavirus cases in 24 hours till Friday. afternoon.

Some 1,694 new patients tested positive during the period, raising the total cases to 30,205.

On the other hand, 24 more people died from the COVID-19 disease, taking the toll to 432.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily online briefing on Friday.





In the last 24 hours, 47 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 9727 samples, she added.

She also said that in the last 24 hours 588 coronavirus-infected people made full recovery in the country, raising the total recovery number to 6,190

LY

Related Topics

coronavirus  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Virus cases climb to 32,078 with highest 1,873 in single day
Govt appoints new CMSD director
12th police member dies of coronavirus in Rajshahi
‘Music Against Hunger’: The charity concert for an era of pandemic
S Alam Group's director Morshedul Alam dies of coronavirus
47 years of Bangabandhu's Julio-Curie award Saturday
Monks, priests get Eid gifts of Hasan Mahmud in Rangunia
Five Eid jamaats at Baitul Mukarram


Latest News
Jubo Dal gives Eid gifts among 170 people in Panchagarh
Bowlers require minimum two months' preparation to play Tests: ICC
Shomeshwar Oli writes ‘Baba’ for Imran Mahmudul
Seven hacked in Munsiganj village clash
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday
Virus cases climb to 32,078 with highest 1,873 in single day
Noakhali reports 77 fresh cases
Non-paying British brands will be blacklisted: BGMEA
Young man's body recovered in Khagrachhari
Young man dies from electrocution in Ramgati upazila
Most Read News
Introducing e-courts: A giant leap for the judiciary
Virus cases in Bangladesh continues to surge
Attaining revenue targets to be highly challenging in FY21: AmCham president
No bar to go home by private car
EX-AL MP dies with coronavirus symptoms
S Alam Group's director Morshedul Alam dies of coronavirus
Rape, murder accused killed in Tongi ‘gunfight’
140 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Civic Responsibility imposed by Infectious Disease (Prevention, Control and Elimination) Act 2018
Amphan ravages coastal belt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft