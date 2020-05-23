Video
Saturday, 23 May, 2020
Brazil hits 20,000 coronavirus deaths

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020
Observer Online Desk

A cemetery in São Paulo, one of the worst-affected cities | Getty Images

A cemetery in São Paulo, one of the worst-affected cities | Getty Images



Brazil has become the sixth country to record more than 20,000 coronavirus deaths - reporting nearly 1,200 in the past day, a record high.

Experts have warned that Brazil is still a few weeks away from reaching the peak of the outbreak, and that insufficient testing means the official figures don't show the true picture.





President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly played down the risks of Covid-19. He has urged state governors to lift lockdowns and promoted the benefits of the unproven anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a remedy.

BBC/ALM

