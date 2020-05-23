Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 May, 2020, 5:24 PM
latest
Home Business

India cuts rate to lowest since 2000 to revive shrinking GDP

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 1:49 PM  Count : 98
Observer Online Desk

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das discusses the central bank’s decision to cut interest rates | Bloomberg

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das discusses the central bank’s decision to cut interest rates | Bloomberg


India’s central bank cut interest rates in an unscheduled announcement on Friday, ramping up support for an economy it expects will contract for the first time in more than four decades.

Governor Shaktikanta Das reduced the benchmark repurchase rate by 40 basis points to 4%, the lowest since 2000, when the measure was introduced. The reverse repurchase rate was cut to 3.35% from 3.75%. The monetary policy committee, which met ahead of its scheduled meeting in early June, kept its “accommodative” stance, implying it could ease further.

“Going forward, we will continue to be vigilant and we will take whatever measures are necessary to meet the Covid-related challenges which are ahead of us,” Das said. “The RBI will continue to remain vigilant and in battle readiness to use all its instruments and even fashion new ones, as recent experience has demonstrated, to address dynamics of the unknown future.”

The central bank expects the economy to contract in the fiscal year through March 2021 as the impact of the coronavirus and measures taken to contain the pandemic severely affect domestic activity.

The yield on the most-traded 2029 bonds fell 14 basis points to 5.89%, while that on the new 10-year notes dropped nine basis points to 5.68%. The rupee weakened and the S&P BSE Sensex index erased gains of as much as 0.6% to halt a three-day rally.

“The off-cycle move may have caught the markets off-guard, but it shouldn’t be a total surprise given recent dismal activity indicators,” said Prakash Sakpal, an economist at ING Groep NV in Singapore. “GDP is headed for a sharp contraction, as much as 5% year-on-year on my estimate, in the current quarter.”

Das also outlined the following

•The moratorium on bank loans was extended for another three months
•Rules for withdrawal of funds by states were relaxed
•Limit on banks’ group exposure to companies raised to 30% from 25%
•Pre- and post-shipment credit rules for exporters eased
•Foreign portfolio investors given an additional three months to meet investment needs

The RBI last cut its benchmark rate on March 27 following an emergency policy meeting. Das said at the time that the RBI will continue to remain vigilant and would not hesitate to use any instrument -- conventional and unconventional -- to mitigate the economic fallout of the virus and preserve financial stability.

“With the realization that growth will be negative this fiscal year, the monetary panel” brought forward the rate cut, said Manish Wadhawan, founder at Serenity Macro Partners. “With limited space for fiscal expansion, the central bank will have to do the heavy lifting.”

The economy is heading for a 45% contraction in GDP in the quarter through June, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and facing a full-year decline as consumption -- the backbone of the economy -- collapsed due to the government’s strict stay-at-home measures.





High frequency data has showed that demand is virtually non-existent. India’s dominant services industries crashed last month, while car sales also collapsed. Large swathes of the population have been left destitute, with an estimated 122 million people losing their jobs in April, many of them daily wage earners, a survey by the private sector Center for Monitoring Indian Economy showed.

Bloomberg/ALM

Related Topics

India   GDP  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Non-paying British brands will be blacklisted: BGMEA
Netflix stops charging thousands of dead accounts
Eighth Amazon warehouse worker dies from COVID-19
COVID-19 to increase drone use within insurance
China drops GDP goal, vows spending as virus overshadows parliament
India cuts rate to lowest since 2000 to revive shrinking GDP
Amazon food delivery service launched in India
Applications open for govt loan programs in Canada


Latest News
Jubo Dal gives Eid gifts among 170 people in Panchagarh
Bowlers require minimum two months' preparation to play Tests: ICC
Shomeshwar Oli writes ‘Baba’ for Imran Mahmudul
Seven hacked in Munsiganj village clash
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday
Virus cases climb to 32,078 with highest 1,873 in single day
Noakhali reports 77 fresh cases
Non-paying British brands will be blacklisted: BGMEA
Young man's body recovered in Khagrachhari
Young man dies from electrocution in Ramgati upazila
Most Read News
Introducing e-courts: A giant leap for the judiciary
Virus cases in Bangladesh continues to surge
Attaining revenue targets to be highly challenging in FY21: AmCham president
No bar to go home by private car
EX-AL MP dies with coronavirus symptoms
S Alam Group's director Morshedul Alam dies of coronavirus
Rape, murder accused killed in Tongi ‘gunfight’
140 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Civic Responsibility imposed by Infectious Disease (Prevention, Control and Elimination) Act 2018
Amphan ravages coastal belt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft