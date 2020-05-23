

No bar to go home by private car



As per the high level government instructions, police have refrained from obstructing the home-goers by cars and microbuses at Gabtali and Jatrabari area since Thursday night.



Darussalam Zone ADC of police Mahfuza Afroz Lucky told media, "Two check-posts in Gabtali have been removed at 10pm as per the instructions. We've received directives."



She also informed that public transport will be completely off on the roads. "There will be no bar to enter or exit Dhaka by microbus and private car. People on foot will also be allowed," he said.













Jatrabari police OC Mazharul Islam also confirmed about the instruction. But, he said that Jatrabari check post was not removed yet.

Public transport services remained suspended across the country from March 26 to prevent spread of coronavirus.

