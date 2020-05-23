Video
EX-AL MP dies with coronavirus symptoms

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 1:04 PM
Observer Correspondent

Former Awami League (AL) lawmaker Kamrunnahar Putul has died with coronavirus symptoms in Bogura at the age of 65.

Putul, also former women affairs secretary of Bogura district unit AL, breathed her last at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College (SZMCH) Hospital around 11:00 pm on Thursday.

Sadar upazila health and family planning officer Dr Samir Hossain Mishu confirmed the matter. 

Wife of former AL lawmaker Mostafizur Rahman Patal, Putul had been suffering from fever, cough and diarrhoea for several days, said Dr Samir.

Family members took her to the SZMCH on Thursday night as she fell critically sick. But, the on-duty doctor declared her dead.  

Sample from the former lawmaker was collected two days ago and sent to the corona lab of the SZMCH.

It can be said whether she was infected with the virus or not after the report comes, the doctor added. 

Kamrunnanar Putul was elected an AL MP for women’s reserved seats in 1996.

She left behind a son, two daughters, grandsons and granddaughters to mourn her death.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former MP Kamrunnahar Putul.

The Prime Minister prayed for eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members.





Awami League general secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader also expressed shock and sorrow at the death of Kamrunnahar Putul.

