Saturday, 23 May, 2020, 5:24 PM
Work together to preserve biodiversity: UN chief

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 12:51 PM  Count : 114
Observer Online Desk

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged all to work together to preserve biodiversity and help achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
 
"As we seek to build back better from the current crisis, let us work together to preserve biodiversity so we can achieve our Sustainable Development Goals," he said in a message marking the International Day for Biological Diversity on Friday.
 
The UN chief said this year’s message for the International Day for Biological Diversity is clear. "Our solutions are in nature."
 
He said preserving and sustainably managing biodiversity is necessary for mitigating climate disruption, guaranteeing water and food security and even preventing pandemics.
 
The UN chief said COVID-19 –which emanated from the wild -- has shown how human health is intimately connected with our relationship to the natural world.
 




"As we encroach on nature and deplete vital habitats, increasing numbers of species are at risk," he said adding that it includes humanity and the future they want.
 
He said that is how they will protect health and well-being for generations to come.
 



