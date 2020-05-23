22 more infected with coornavirus in single day in Laxmipur

Some 22 more persons were infected with coronavirus in a single day in Laxmipur district .





With the new cases, the number of the virus cases rose to 133.





District civil surgeon Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the matter on Friday morning, adding that 38 people have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease.













He said 114 samples have been sent to lab of Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) in last 24 hours.





Reports of 100 people have came where the 22 people were found positive for the virus.





So far, a total of 49 people tested positive in Sadar upazila, 27 in Ramganj, 12 in Ramgati, 11 in Kamalnagar and 34 in Raipur upazila of the district, the civil surgeon added.



